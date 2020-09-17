Dodgers' Mookie Betts calls for justice after ambush of LA County deputies

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts spoke out on Wednesday after the recent ambush shooting of two Los Angeles County deputies and called for justice.

Betts, one of the best players in baseball and a one-time MVP, tweeted he was “angered” by the shooting.

“I’m angered and disappointed by the ambush of the two LA deputies in Compton. My prayers are with both deputies. #JusticeForAll,” he wrote.

Officials have offered a $300,000 reward for information that leads authorities to the gunman who ambushed the deputies. The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the brazen shooter has ballooned by more than $200,000 with the help of public and private donors.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva revealed that one of the two deputies wounded during Saturday’s ambush attack, a 24-year-old man, had been released from the hospital.

The deputy’s partner, 31-year-old Claudia Apolinar, reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to her face and torso but was able to get out of the car with her partner and radio for help. Both are expected to fully recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.