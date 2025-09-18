Dodgers longtime ace Clayton Kershaw, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, to retire at end of season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clayton Kershaw, arguably the best pitcher since the turn of the century, will call it a career at the conclusion of this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their longtime ace will retire, making his start on Friday his last at Dodger Stadium during the regular season.

Kershaw made his MLB debut in 2008 after being the seventh overall pick two years prior, and he has surpassed every possible expectation since.

Kershaw’s 2.54 career ERA is the lowest by any MLB pitcher in the live-ball era (since 1920) with at least 1,000 innings pitched. He also joined the 3,000-strikeout club earlier this year and is one of 11 pitchers to win at least three Cy Young Awards. Each of the others that are eligible, aside from Roger Clemens, is in the Hall of Fame.

Kershaw will have spent his entire 18-year career with the Dodgers, winning the World Series in 2020 and 2024.

The lefty led the National League in ERA five times, including each year from 2011 through 2014. The 2014 campaign may have been his best, as he posted a 1.77 ERA with six complete games, an MLB-leading 10.8 K/9 and 0.86 WHIP, and won the MVP. He remains the last starting pitcher to be named MVP.

Only five times has Kershaw ever pitched to an ERA above 3.00. This year, it is 3.53.

Aside from his three victories, Kershaw finished in the top 10 in Cy Young Award voting another six times, and was a finalist in three other instances.

Kershaw was named an All-Star 11 times in his illustrious career, including this summer as an exemption by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Injuries have derailed Kershaw for the better part of the last decade, as he has not made 30 starts since 2015. But when he has been on the field, he’s been an ageless wonder.

The Dodgers are en route to winning the NL West, and Kershaw figures to be a piece if they hope to repeat as champions.

