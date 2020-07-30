Dodgers' Joe Kelly suspended 8 games for buzzing, mocking Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly was suspended by Major League Baseball for eight games on Wednesday after he intentionally threw at Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa.

During the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 5-2 win over Houston at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, benches cleared after Kelly’s actions. It was the first game between the two clubs since the Astros were accused of stealing signs en route to a 2017 World Series title. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was suspended for one game, and Astros manager Dusty Baker was fined an undisclosed amount.

Kelly elected to appeal and can continue to play until the process is complete. Roberts was to serve his suspension Wednesday when the Dodgers played at Houston. Kelly, a hard thrower with a touch of wildness, has previously been suspended in his career for throwing at a batter.

The lingering animosity the Dodgers felt toward the Astros — who were penalized by MLB in the offseason after their scam came to light — had been brewing. It bubbled over when Bregman, a star of the Astros’ run to their championship, came to bat in the bottom of the sixth on Tuesday night.

The Dodgers led 5-2 when Kelly, who was with Boston in 2017 and also faced Houston that postseason, zipped a 3-0 fastball behind Bregman’s head. Bregman grimaced after jumping to avoid being hit, then trotted to first base.

There were two outs in the inning when Kelly threw a breaking ball over Correa’s head. Correa, who homered and finished with three hits, took off his batting helmet and stared Kelly down before continuing the at-bat.

Kelly struck out Correa to end the inning, then stuck out his tongue and made a face in his direction. Correa started walking toward him and the players exchanged words, prompting the benches to clear in the first such incident of this pandemic-delayed season.

There was plenty of yelling and crowding — outlawed as MLB tries to play a 60-game season amid the pandemic — but there was no pushing or punches thrown.

Kelly denied that he purposely threw at the Astros. He was asked if there was any added motivation Tuesday because his Red Sox team lost to Houston in the AL Division Series in 2017.

“No. When I was with the Red Sox we beat them in ’18,” he said. “It’s one of those things that I pitch competitively. With no fans here, it’s easy to hear some stuff (from the opposing dugout) … there’s something they apparently didn’t take too kind to.”

Houston was punished by the commissioners’ office in January for the sign-stealing scheme, which led to the firing of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.

Many players around the league were unhappy that no players were disciplined for their roles in the cheating. The Dodgers had harsh words for the Astros during spring training, but Roberts said before the game that he didn’t think his team would retaliate.

The penalties were imposed by former pitcher Chris Young, MLB’s senior vice president of baseball operations. This was his first discipline case since taking over the job from Joe Torre.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.