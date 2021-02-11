Dodgers introduce Trevor Bauer with 3-year deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers have finalized a three-year deal with NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer.

He was introduced Thursday during an on-field news conference at Dodger Stadium.

The 30-year-old right-hander was 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 11 starts for Cincinnati during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season last year.

Bauer led the NL in ERA, complete games (2), shutouts (2) and WHIP (0.795).

He announced his decision last Friday in a two-minute video posted to his social media accounts. Bauer was born in North Hollywood, went to high school in Santa Clarita and played baseball at UCLA.

He was an All-Star in 2018 for Cleveland. He’s also pitched for Arizona. He is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA over nine major league seasons.