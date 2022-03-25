Dodgers’ Dave Roberts guarantees World Series title in 2022: ‘Put it on record’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series in 2022, and manager Dave Roberts is counting on it.

Los Angeles finished with 106 wins last season but needed to win the National League wild-card game to get to the division series. The team made it to the championship series but lost to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

In the offseason, the Dodgers signed a key part of that Braves team – first baseman Freddie Freeman.

With the team reloaded and ready for another championship run, Roberts is guaranteeing the Dodgers will be the ones holding the trophy in October.

“It’d be crazy not to,” Roberts said on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Thursday. “I believe in this organization. I believe we are going to put ourselves in that position, and we’ve got to finish it this year.”

Roberts said as long as a full regularseason is played and the postseason goes on, the Dodgers are winning it all.

“We play a full season and there is a postseason. We are winning the World Series in 2022. I know where you are going with that. We will win the World Series this year. Put it on record,” he said.

Should everyone on the Dodgers stay healthy, the team could certainly meet the high expectations.