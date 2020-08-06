Dodgers' Chris Taylor completes dramatic double play to seal victory vs. Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Chris Taylor called game Wednesday night against the San Diego Padres.

At the bottom of the ninth inning with a Padres runner on third base, Manny Machado lined out to Taylor. Trent Grisham attempted to test Taylor’s arm and failed in a pivotal moment. Taylor fired the ball to catcher Will Smith, who tagged Grisham out before he could touch the plate.

MADDON: SHOHEI OHTANI WON’T PITCH AGAIN FOR ANGELS THIS YEAR

Taylor was able to complete the rare 7-2 double play to end the game and seal the Dodgers’ 7-6 victory.

The Padres were able to get the game within one run thanks to a Tommy Pham single that scored Fernando Tatis Jr. But it was Taylor’s play that helped the Dodgers pick up the win and give closer Kenley Jansen his fourth win of the season.

“Manny hit it pretty low, so I got a pretty good jump. I don’t think he really got into it,” Taylor told reporters after the game, according to MLB.com. “Luckily, my momentum was already taking me in and I just tried to get rid of it as quick as I could and make it easy on Will on one hop.”

NATS ACE SCHERZER LEAVES START VS METS AFTER JUST 1 INNING

Taylor added: “I don’t think I’ve ever ended a game on the defensive side like that. It was pretty exhilarating. Especially coming through for Kenley.”

Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling praised Taylor on Twitter and after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I was in the locker room, man. I went nuts,” he said. “C.T. is such a gamer, catching that ball and the throw home. That was really cool.”