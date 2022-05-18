FOX Sports 

Dodgers broadcast team comes down with COVID-19, will not travel on upcoming road trips

The Dodgers announced Wednesday that a few members of their broadcast team have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Los Angeles will not travel its broadcasters to the upcoming games in Philadelphia and Washington. The broadcasters will call the games from the confines of Dodger Stadium, as they did during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The Dodgers issued the following statement: