Dodgers' Alex Wood takes issue with Mark Teixeira over MLB's reported revenue-share plan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood took issue with former MLB first baseman Mark Teixeira’s encouragement to players that they should take baseball’s reported revenue-split deal to start the 2020 season.

Teixeira said in an interview on ESPN Radio earlier this week that he would “rather make pennies on the dollar and give hope to people and play baseball than not make anything and lose an entire year of their career.” He added that the deal wasn’t “that crazy” given the circumstances in the world.

Wood, who was going to make $4 million if the coronavirus pandemic had not happened, responded to the retired player’s remarks in a tweet.

“I refuse to judge someone I don’t really know off of one comment but damn this statement is just so stupid lol,” he wrote.

MLB owners’ proposal to start the season reportedly includes asking players to agree to a 50-50 revenue split. Should the players agree to the plan, spring training might start in June and the first pitch of the regular season may come on Fourth of July weekend.

The players already agreed to a deal in March that would give them prorated salaries based on how many games are played in 2020.

Major League Baseball did not include an economic proposal during its first round of meetings with the players’ union on terms to start the season.

Baseball’s reported plan would cut the expenses of teams worried about playing in ballparks without fans due to the pandemic. The union, however, views revenue sharing as a salary which has said it would never agree to.

The average MLB salary if the season started on time is $4.4 million.

