Doc Rivers out as head coach of Los Angeles Clippers

Doc Rivers and the Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to part ways.

According to ESPN, Rivers is out as the head coach of the Clippers following the team’s loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. Rivers took over as head coach in 2013 and finished with a 356-208 regular-season record, a 27-32 playoff record, and he failed to lead the team to the NBA Finals.

Rivers immediately put out a statement on Twitter following the report.

“Thank you Clipper Nation for allowing me to be your coach and for all your support in helping make this a winning franchise,” Rivers wrote. “When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization.

Rivers continued: “While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all through. Though it was a disappointing ending to our season, you are right there and I know what this team is capable of accomplishing with your support. Thank you to all the players, coaches, and staff for helping us get here. Most importantly, thank you to the fans. We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”

When superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard joined the Clippers last offseason, anything short of an NBA title would have been a disappointment.

George and Leonard were two key players the Clippers needed to go with the rest of their squad, which featured role players Patrick Beverley, Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris Sr., Landry Shamet, and Lou Williams.

Leonard led the Clippers with 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game.

The Clippers held a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets in the conference semis, before losing three games in a row, putting an end to a disappointing finish. Next, it will be interesting to see how the franchise moves forward in the near future.