Do the Yankees have a problem with Gerrit Cole or does he need more time?

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Yankees‘ ace Gerrit Cole pitched a mostly sound game last night but he wasn’t quite able to get it done. Superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. rained on his parade going deep twice off Cole with another double later in the contest — then he took the Yankees best reliever Jonathan Loaisiga 447 feet into the upper deck for his third.

Cole was asked after the game about a gesture that looked a lot like a tip of the cap for the 23-year-old star first baseman.

YANKEE’S GERRIT COLE NOT HAPPY WITH OPENING DAY DELAY FOR BILLY CRYSTAL’S FIRST PITCH

“I mean did you see the night? If you had a cap you’d tip it too,” Gerrit Cole said following the Yankees’ 6-4 loss at home. Impressive indeed but wasn’t Gerrit Cole inked to a 9-year, $324 million deal to make sure nights like this don’t happen? I’d say it’s fair to say Vladdy Jr. will get the best of some good arms around the American League, however Cole’s not paid to be a good arm — he’s supposed to be generational.

Overall, Gerrit Cole found ways to navigate that illustrious Jays lineup throwing 5.2 innings allowing just four hits with all three runs allowed coming off the bat of Vladdy Jr. No shame in giving up a run or two to arguably the game’s most deadly right-handed slugger, but Cole seems to be starting a trend. Cole struggles besting the best teams in the division that really began a few years back when Yankees fans realized Rays’ Ji-man Choi terrorized the $300 million man. Again, understandable to have certain hitters you struggle getting out — however, expectations are for pitchers making $36 million a year to make an adjustment and win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cole registered two no-decisions so far this season and a 5.59 ERA while mostly getting beat up by the long ball that’s had much to do with his erratic fastball command. Started off slow in terms of command last night and found it as the game went on. And as far as Vladdy Jr. is concerned, Cole probably should’ve steered clear of the kid and picked another battle. Attempting to beat Vladdy Jr. inside clearly wasn’t working, regardless of how well located the pitches were.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The conclusion here is that Gerrit Cole is deserving of more time while also acknowledging he has to come up on top in these situations down the stretch. Allowing one player to beat you in a divisional game and yielding with a tip of the cap was pretty whack. It comes across as a submissive gesture to a superior talent. Is Vladdy Jr. transcending above arguably the second-best pitcher in the sport? Maybe. But Cole needs to show more fight than this the next time these two squads face off.

The Jays meet the Yankees again tonight for the series finale at 7 ET. Luis Severino toes the rubber for the Yankees and it remains to be seen if Gerrit Cole lets Vladdy roll up to Yankee Stadium in his car.