DK Metcalf caught swinging helmet at teammate during training camp fight on live broadcast

Training camp brawls are not uncommon, as we’ve seen this week in New Jersey between the Giants and Lions.

However, Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf found himself in an intense one on Wednesday, and a live television camera captured a good chunk of it.

The NFL Network was doing a live broadcast at the Seahawks’ facility in Renton, Washington, just outside of Seattle, when they found themselves in a plot twist.

Pushing and shoving occurred behind them, but it turned really sour very quickly when Metcalf was spotted tearing the helmet off his own teammate, Tre Brown, and then using it to strike another Seahawks player.

The fight caught the attention of a couple of the broadcasters, who couldn’t help but turn around and tell the audience what was happening.

Ultimately, the two sides were restrained fairly quickly.

This isn’t the first instance of a helmet-swing during training camp – the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald did it against members of the Cincinnati Bengals when the two teams had joint practices just months after they faced one another in the Super Bowl.

Perhaps the most infamous instance of helmet-swinging on the field came when Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns did it against the Pittsburgh Steelers, striking quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Donald was not punished, but Garrett was suspended indefinitely – he ultimately wound up sitting out the final six games of the NFL season.

