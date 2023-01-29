Djokovic wins 2023 Australian Open men’s singles final with sweep of Tsitsipas, claims 10th title

Serbian superstarNovak Djokovic swept Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 to claim the title in the Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

Djokovic, 35, burst into the major final with a dominating 6-3 win against Greece’s Tsitsipas in the opening set. After breaking No. 3 Tsitsipas’ serve in the fourth game of set, No. 4 Djokovic jumped to a 3-1 lead and maintained the advantage. The 35-year-old repeated the feat in the third set to take home the victory.

Sunday’s match marked the second time Djokovic met Tsitsipas in a major final, both ending in a win for the Serbian player. Tsitsipas claimed two sets against Djokovic in 2019, but ultimately lost the match in five.

With the win, Djokovic snags the 10th Australian Open title of his career, which comes a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he wasn’t vaccinated for COVID-19. The win also marks his 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record.

In addition to the title, Djokovic now moves to the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

