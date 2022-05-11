DJ Khaled gives Heat coach Erik Spoelstra brief massage during Game 5 victory

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

DJ Khaled may have had the highlight of the night in the Miami Heat‘s blowout 120-85 victory in Game 5 of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

At one point during the game, Khaled tossed the basketball back to the Heat as it went out of bounds. Khaled then paced the sideline behind coach Erik Spoelstra and clapped a few times trying to liven up the docile crowd at the FTX Arena in Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Khaled walked back to his seat and on the way there he was seen massaging Spoelstra’s shoulders. The moment went viral on social media and Spoelstra was asked about it after the game.

“That was funny. I didn’t even notice him until the end, what he was doing to get the crowd fired up,” Spoelstra said, via TMZ Sports. “But, I loved it. That’s awesome. I was humbled to be part of that moment. He’s such a great fan there. Over the years, I’ve said hello a few times. But, that was the best interaction and that was genuine.”

HEAT BURN 76ERS BEHIND JIMMY BUTLER’S 23, TAKE 3-2 SERIES LEAD

The Heat moved to within one game of making the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three seasons.

Jimmy Butler led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Max Strus gave Miami 19 points and was 4-for-10 from three-point range. He added 10 rebounds as well.

Gabe Vincent had 15 points, Bam Adebayo had 12 points and P.J. Tucker had 10 points. Victor Oladipo added 13 points with Tyler Herro’s 10 points off the bench.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami also out-rebounded Philadelphia 46-36.