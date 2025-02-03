Disgruntled Mavericks fans protest Luka Doncic trade with symbolic funeral outside team’s arena

How are Dallas Mavericks fans dealing with the trade of their superstar guard Luka Doncic?

Well, some are taking mourning to another level.

Going through it was an understatement for a group of fans that was spotted at American Airlines Center in Dallas hosting a funeral, or perhaps a protest, after one of the most shocking trades in professional sports history.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Yes, it was a funeral as several fans, dressed in black suits, carried a blue coffin to the steps in front of the arena, where Doncic shirts, jerseys and more were spread out.

“Why?!” one of the men carrying the coffin screamed into the area while Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” played over a speaker, per Dallas News.

Mavericks fans may not be going to the extreme as this group did on Sunday, but many are still in shock, and even denial, after the trade went down late Saturday night.

The trade sent Doncic and Maxi Kleber to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a draft pick. The Utah Jazz were also involved in the deal.

The NBA world could not believe Doncic, the five-time All-Star who was named Western Conference Finals MVP last season during the team’s Finals run while leading the NBA in scoring (33.9 points), was traded by the franchise who took him third overall in 2018. At just 25 years old, Doncic remains one of the key pieces of the game’s future.

Even Doncic appeared slighted by the trade after writing a farewell note to Mavericks fans just hours after the trade, which some believed was a fake on social media when reports dropped, became official.

He did not mention the team’s name at all – only showing love to the fan base.

“Seven years ago, I came here as a teenager to pursue my dream of playing basketball at the highest level,” Doncic wrote. “I thought I’d spend my career here and I wanted so badly to bring you a championship. The love and support you all have given me is more than I could have ever dreamed of. For a young kid from Slovenia coming to the U.S. for the first time, you made North Texas feel like home.

“In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best memories, but also lifting met up when I needed it most.

“To all the organizations I’ve worked with throughout the Dallas community, thank you for letting me contribute to your important work and join you in bringing light to those who need it. As I start the next part of my basketball journey, I am leaving a city that will always feel like a home away from home.

“Dallas is a special place, and Mavs fans are special fans.

“Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

Reaction to the trade was immense when it went down, and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, who is preparing for potential NFL history this week at Super Bowl LIX, had time to share his “sick” thoughts about it.

“Wait what? I’m sick rn….” Mahomes, a Texas native who was spotted at this past season’s NBA Finals rooting for the Mavericks, wrote on X.

Doncic has not played for Dallas since Christmas after exiting the game with a strained left calf. With the trade, he is now prevented from signing a five-year supermax contract extension that would have been worth $345 million. He can, however, sign an extension with a maximum payout of $230 million.

Mavericks GM Nico Harrison spoke about the trade on Sunday, with his mindset about this shocking trade being a win-now move. Additionally, with the contract looming, Harrison made a judgment call that could alter the franchise – for better or for worse.

“There’s other teams that were loading up,” he explained. “He was going to be able to make his own decision at some point of whether he wants to be here or not, whether we want to supermax him or not, or whether he wants to opt out. We had to take all that into consideration and I feel like we got out in front of what could have been a tumultuous summer.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas, without Doncic, dynamic guard Kyrie Irving and Davis not yet in uniform, was embarrassed by the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, 144-101, on the road.

The Mavericks are 26-24 on the season, which is good for ninth in the Western Conference.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.