Dirt track racing legend Scott Bloomquist, 60, killed in Tennessee plane crash

Scott Bloomquist, a Dirt Late Model racing legend and Hall of Famer, was tragically killed in a plane crash near his home in Tennessee, according to multiple reports. He was 60.

Local authorities confirmed to The Rogersville Review that Bloomquist died in a small aircraft crash near his home in Mooresburg early Friday morning.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department could not confirm any details of the reported crash to Fox News Digital, but the Hawkins County Rescue Squad shared an update on Facebook confirming a plane crash on Brooks Road near Highway 31 at around 7:50 a.m.

Moberly Motorsports Park also confirmed the news of Bloomquist’s death in a post on Facebook.

“[Bloomquist’s] mother Georgette just called me and wanted me to announce that he lost his life this morning. At 7:15 EST this morning Scott was out flying his vintage airplane and had a crash on the Bloomquist family farm. The local fire department and law enforcement are still on the scene.”

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department told The Review that Bloomquist crashed into a barn on his property. He was reportedly flying a small two-seat aircraft.

Bloomquist rose to fame in the 1980s, but his career took off in the 1990s. He notably won the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion in 2009, 2010, and 2016 and was inducted into the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame as a member of its second class in 2002.

Tributes for Bloomquist poured in on social media.

“Scott Bloomquist’s legendary status not only grew out of his accomplishments on track, but his innovations throughout the dirt Late Model industry,” Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO, said in a statement.

“He played a key role with DIRTcar Racing and the World of Outlaws, helping to rebuild the World of Outlaws Late Models so it could grow into what it’s become today. His influences also helped the evolution of racetracks and chassis over the years. Bloomquist’s passion for the sport and innovative mind will be deeply missed by all.”

