Dick Tidrow, who won two World Series titles as a member of the New York Yankees, has died. He was 74.

Tidrow played 13 seasons in the major leagues with the Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. In his post-playing career, he was a special assignment scout with the Yankees and was director of personnel for the San Francisco Giants.

Tidrow was credited with helping build the Giants’ dynasty that won three World Series titles from 2010 to 2015. He was serving as a senior adviser to Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi before his death. The organization announced his death Wednesday.

“Our entire organization is heartbroken by the news of Dick’s passing,” San Francisco’s President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “So much of our success over these past three decades is directly linked to Dick’s contributions. He will be truly missed by all of us and our thoughts are with Mari Jo and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Giants Executive Vice President Brian Sabean added: “Dick was a unique and special person whose influence and impact was legendary throughout the game and whose fingerprints are all over our three World Series trophies. On a personal level, we shared some incredible highs and lows together and I’m forever grateful for his 40 years of friendship and support.”

Tidrow got his start with the Indians in 1972. He was 14-15 with a 2.77 ERA and 123 strikeouts. He was traded to the Yankees in 1974 with Chris Chambliss.

He won World Series titles with the Yankees in 1977 and 1978. He wrapped up his playing career with the Mets in 1984.

He finished his playing career with 100 wins, 975 strikeouts and a 3.68 ERA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.