Dick Allen, MLB great who was seven-time All-Star, dies at 78

Dick Allen, a seven-time MLB All-Star and one-time American League MVP, died Monday. He was 78.

Allen’s official Twitter account broke the news in a tweet. The Philadelphia Phillies later released a statement on the passing of the former infielder and outfielder.

PHILLIES EXECUTIVE INVOKES BASEBALL LEGEND IN ZACK WHEELER TRADE DENIALS

“With sadness in our hearts, we need to share that Dick passed away this afternoon at his home in Wampum,” the tweet on Allen’s Twitter account read.

The Phillies added: “The Phillies are heartbroken over the passing today of our dear friend and co-worker, Dick Allen. Dick will be remembered as not just one of the greatest and most popular players in our franchise’s history, but also as a courageous warrior who had to overcome far too many obstacles to reach the level he did.

“Dick’s iconic status will resonate for generations of baseballs fans to come as one of the all-time greatest to play America’s pastime. He is now reunited with his beloved daughter, Terri. The Phillies extend their condolences to Dick’s widow, Willa, his family, friends and all his fans from coast to coast.”

YANKEES FACE LAWSUIT FROM FORMER MINOR LEAGUE AFFILIATE OVER ALLEGED ‘FALSE PROMISES’

Allen broke into baseball with the Phillies in 1963, playing 10 games for them before becoming a starter during the 1964 season. He would hit .318 and lead the league in triples with 13 that season and was named the National League Rookie of the Year. He also finished seventh in MVP voting that season.

The former star player faced racial harassment during his career with the Phillies. In the minor leagues, he faced protests against his play in Little Rock, Ark. He reportedly got into a fight with teammate Frank Thomas over racial remarks allegedly made in the clubhouse. Years later, Allen said he and Thomas were “good friends.”

He also faced abuse from Phillies fans who would throw fruit and batteries at him on the field.

Nonetheless, he still managed to have a successful career. Allen would play for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics during his 15-year career.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He won the American League MVP award in 1972 as a member of the White Sox. He led the American League with 37 home runs and 113 RBI that season.

The Phillies retired Allen’s number during the 2020 season.