Diamondbacks’ Paul Sewald rips ‘P.O.S.’ Mets fan after confrontation

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Paul Sewald returned to Citi Field on Saturday to pitch against the New York Mets – the team he played for from 2017 to 2020.

He closed out the team’s 10-5 victory over the Mets, but he was only able to savor the victory for a few moments. The New York Post reported after the game that the reliever got into a shouting match with Mets fans in the immediate aftermath of the win.

Sewald told the newspaper he thought he had “matured a little bit” since he last pitched at Citi Field.

“But I get done with the game, and I got some P.O.S. just out there chirping and swearing, in front of kids, at me, and it just reminds me exactly of what I went through while I was here,” he lamented to the New York Post. “So it was just a great reminder of my four years here, unfortunately.”

He didn’t divulge what the fan was saying but appeared to be annoyed because it was said in front of children.

“Can’t print the stuff that [the fan] was saying,” Sewald said. “Just disappointing he would do that in front of kids. He embarrassed himself. Just par for the course, I guess.

“I also said some things that I probably wouldn’t want printed. It’s just one of those things, it was frustrating that in a meaningless game, I didn’t show any emotion, didn’t feel like I took it over the top for him to do that, just disappointing.”

Sewald said that when he returned to Citi Field in 2022, the Mets faithful weren’t big fans of his, adding he had a chip on his shoulder when he was with the Seattle Mariners and he returned to the ballpark.

If the best revenge is pitching well, then Sewald is having a nice start to 2024.

In eight appearances, he has a 1.23 ERA and seven strikeouts. He pitched well in the Diamondbacks’ run to the World Series but allowed six earned runs in two games to the eventual champion Texas Rangers.

Arizona ended a five-game slide against New York on Saturday. But the team is 26-32 and fourth in the National League West.

