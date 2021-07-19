Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Kole Calhoun made a bad blunder on Sunday in the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs.

Calhoun was at bat with the bases loaded and one out when he hit a grounder down the first base line. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo fielded the ball and threw it home to record the second out of the inning.

Chicago catcher Robinson Chirinos thought the play was over but noticed Calhoun didn’t run to first base. Instead, Calhoun picked up his helmet and didn’t try to get to the base.

After the game, Calhoun explained to reporters he stopped to make sure he didn’t re-injure anything. But he didn’t have an explanation as to why he picked up his helmet, according to The Athletic.

Calhoun finished 1-for-5 in the game.

“You win the ball game and it’s easy to laugh off,” he added.

Luckily, Arizona would break the 2-2 tie in the seventh inning and tack on two more runs in the eighth inning to pick up a 6-4 victory.

Eduardo Escobar picked up his 21st home run of the season in the eighth inning with a two-run home run off of Rex Brothers.

Arizona’s Merrill Kelly pitched eight innings and struck out six. He allowed four runs on six hits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.