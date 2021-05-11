Dez Bryant raises eyebrows over Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

NFL star Dez Bryant was among those who reacted to the report the Jacksonville Jaguars were planning on signing Tim Tebow to play tight end instead of quarterback.

The former Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver appeared to be a bit upset at first when learning about the potential deal between Tebow, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012, and the Jaguars, who went 1-15 during the 2020 season.

“So Tebow haven’t (sic) played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple…no hate but you got to be kidding me,” he wrote.

Bryant then elaborated on his message in a lengthy note.

“Regarding my last post … I knew it would cause controversy and that was just to get your attention…. this is not a slight at Tebow. I’m happy for Tebow and want to see everyone succeed… I am saying to wake up and see what goes on and take care of yours… Pay ATTENTION to what goes on around US and look deeper between the lines… This is why I preach unity in black society and taking care of US ..lifting each other up…It’s more than getting together and running routes and casually linking up its about truly connecting to build and create. Controlling what we can control and building out community.”

The Jaguars are depleted at tight end but Tebow had only received one target at the position during his entire career. He also has a previous relationship with Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow is reportedly expected to officially sign with Jacksonville after the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.