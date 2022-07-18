Devon Allen DQ’d from World Athletics Championships for reacting too quickly to starting gun

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Devon Allen was as close as you could be from getting off to the perfect start in the hurdles Sunday at the World Athletics Championships.

The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver was disqualified for a false start in the 110-meter hurdles race. Allen had come into the event ranked No. 2 in the world. He reacted too quickly to the sound of the starting gun.

According to NFL.com, the rules say any reaction time within 0.100 seconds of the sound of the gun is a false start and the NFL player was off by one-thousandth of a second. The decision to disqualify Allen was met with loud boos from the crowds in Eugene, Oregon.

Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham finished first and second in the event. There was a solid chance Allen would have made the Americans sweep the event. He finished in second in the semifinal with a time of 13.09 seconds.

“Track and field is so difficult because you train the whole year for one competition that lasts 12, 13 seconds and that’s that,” Allen said. “I’ll learn from it, and I’ll make sure I just react not as fast next time.”

Allen gets one final week to rest and recover before Eagles training camp begins on July 26.

Allen was an NCAA champion in the 110-meter hurdles in 2014. He was also a three-time U.S. national champion in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He played in 54 football games for the Oregon Ducks between 2014 and 2016. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

He signed a three-year deal with the Eagles in April.

