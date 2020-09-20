Devin McCourty pays tribute to James White after his father dies in car crash: 'We love you, bro'

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty paid tribute to teammate James White on Sunday night, after learning that the running back’s father died in a tragic car accident earlier in the day.

On the opening drive of their Sunday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks, McCourty intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson and returned it 43 yards the other way for a touchdown to put the Patriots ahead 7-0 early in the first quarter.

After McCourty scored the game’s first touchdown, he quickly found the live camera and since there are no fans in the stadium, you could hear his tribute to White and his family.

“28! We love you, bro,” McCourty said to the camera as teammates celebrated with him.

According to South Florida sports reporter Andy Slater, White’s father, Tyrone, died in the crash, and his mother was also in the car and is in critical condition.

Tyrone White was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez III tweeted his condolences on Sunday night.

“I’m extremely saddened after learning of the passing of MDPD Captain Tyrone White earlier today as a result of an off-duty traffic crash in Broward County. I offered his family my deepest condolences on behalf of his MDPD family. May he rest in eternal peace,” Ramirez wrote. “Thank you for your service Capt. White. My sincere appreciation also goes out to @browardsheriff for your professionalism during this difficult time.”

The devastating news was also confirmed by NFL Network.

The Patriots announced that White was inactive for Sunday night’s game. He had 30 receiving yards and 22 rushing yards on eight carries in a Week 1 win over the Miami Dolphins.