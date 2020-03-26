Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood is 'fully recovered' from coronavirus, agent says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood has made a full recovery from the coronavirus, according to his agent.

Wood, one of the first NBA players to test positive for the virus, is “fully recovered” and is “feeling great,” his agent Adam Pensack told WXYZ-TV on Wednesday.

At the time, Wood was the third player in the league to have a positive test, when it was announced that he was diagnosed with the virus back on March 14.

Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first two cases. Eleven NBA players across the league have tested positive for coronavirus, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

Wood is currently still in self-isolation and he is being taken care of by the Pistons’ medical staff. No other members of the Pistons organization have been revealed to test positive for coronavirus.

In 13 games since the trade deadline, Wood averaged 22.8 points per game for the Pistons. Back on March 11, he had a season-high 32 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. That was the last game both teams played before the season was suspended due to the pandemic.