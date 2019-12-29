Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones and wife mourning loss of son Marlo, 6 months old

Tragedy struck the home of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones and his wife on Friday when their 6-month-old son Marlo died suddenly.

The cause of the child’s death wasn’t immediately clear.

Both Jones and the NFL‘s Lions posted messages on social media regarding the loss.

“You will always be in our hearts,” Jones wrote in tribute to his son. “We will always remember you. … Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

Marlo was the Joneses’ fifth child. The couple have three older sons and a daughter, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a statement. “The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time.

“Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

Jones, 29, a native of Los Angeles who played college football at Cal-Berkeley, is in his fourth season with the Lions but has been sidelined since Dec. 8 because of an ankle injury, the Free Press reported.

In November, the Lions posted a video that featured Jones and his children.

Back in 2016, Jones made headlines by helping pay training costs as his sister Vanessa Jones, a former track star at the University of Southern California, pursued her dream of trying to make the U.S. Olympic team.