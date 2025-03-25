Details reportedly emerge in tragic death of ex-Yankees star’s son

Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former Yankee outfielder Brett, died of asphyxiation “after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food,” a Costa Rica Judicial Investigative Agency official told NBC.

Reports circulated earlier in the day that the family was vacationing in the Central American country last week when Miller fell ill and died.

The State Department said in a statement to Fox News Digital that local officials were investigating a death that occurred on March 21 in Costa Rica — the same day Miller Gardner passed away.

Fox News Digital reached out to the aforementioned agency for additional comment but has not yet heard back.

Gardner and his family announced Miller’s death in a statement on Sunday.

“With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation,” their statement read. “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.

“Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day.”

The Yankees also released a statement on the death of Miller.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner,” the team said. “Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss. It wasn’t just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years – so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller.”

“We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller, who had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature. “Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time.”

Gardner was an outfielder for the Yankees for 14 seasons and was on the team when they won their last World Series title in 2009; he spent his entire career in the Bronx, last playing in 2021.

