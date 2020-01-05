Deshaun Watson's superhuman effort lifts Texans into next round of AFC playoffs

The Houston Texans narrowly defeated the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Saturday thanks to a near superhuman play from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In the overtime period, Watson dropped back to pass and was immediately faced with two Bills defenders bearing down on him. He had no blockers in front of him and he definitely looked like he was going to take a pivotal sack.

But as he got hit from behind, he bounced off the second Bills defender, spun around and was able to somehow find running back Taiwan Jones who scampered for a 34-yard run-and-catch and set Houston up for the game-winning field goal.

“I just told myself to stay up,” Watson said after avoiding the sack, according to ESPN. “It’s do or die right now, and all that work I put in in the offseason, I just had to make a play. Somebody had to be great — why not me?”

Watson’s maneuver even wowed teammate J.J. Watt – who had a key sack in the game and sparked Houston’s 19 unanswered points after being down 16-0 at halftime.

“The play he made at the end of the game — nobody makes that play,” Watt said. “The guy’s unbelievable. I’m very thankful and lucky to have him as my quarterback. That’s why you play the whole game.”

Watson was 20-for-25 with 247 passing yards, a touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown in the win.

Houston won the game 22-19 and advances to the AFC divisional round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.