Deshaun Watson suspension: Who starts for the Browns at quarterback?

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns now know how long they’ll be without Deshaun Watson, with news breaking on Thursday that the quarterback has been suspended 11 games and fined $5 million.

The NFL and the NFLPA agreed to the deal prior to the decision by appeals’ officer Peter C. Harvey on the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s initial six-game suspension.

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization.,” Watson said in a statement.

DESHAUN WATSON SUSPENSION: BROWNS QUARTERBACK LEARNS FATE AHEAD OF REGULAR SEASON

“I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

The attention now turns to who will start under center for Cleveland as the Browns await Watson’s return in Week 13.

BROWNS HEAD COACH KEVIN STEFANSKI SAYS TEAM IS PREPARING FOR DIFFERENT SCENARIOS AT QUARTERBACK

The Browns are set to have Jacoby Brissett as their week one starter, as head coach Kevin Stefanski stated following the Browns’ first preseason game.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s been the next man up,” Brissett said following the news of Watson’s initial suspension, according to NFL.com. “That was the case my rookie year, so that experience helps with not only the playing but with the mindset of understanding that you’ve got to be ready whenever your number is called.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It feels good that you have that trust among the organization. I’m excited for the opportunity,” he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brissett has started in 37 games over six years with three different organizations, starting 30 games while with the Indianapolis Colts from 2017-2020. Brissett has taken the majority of the snaps with the first team this week.

Behind Brissett on the depth chart are Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen.

Dobbs has appeared in just six NFL games in his two-year career, while Rosen is playing on his fourth team in four years. After starting in 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals in his rookie season, Rosen started three games for the Miami Dolphins in 2020 and spent the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons.