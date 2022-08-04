Deshaun Watson suspension ‘a kiss on the cheek,’ lawyer for women in civil lawsuit says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women who have alleged Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, had some harsh criticism about the six-game suspension he was handed down earlier this week.

Twenty-four women filed lawsuits against the Browns quarterback, and former federal Judge Sue L. Robinson gave Watson what Buzbee says is an extremely light sentence.

“Six games isn’t even a slap on the wrist. It’s a kiss on the cheek,” Buzbee told reporters at a press conference on Thursday via The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buzbee also told reporters that despite two dozen women coming to the forefront, the NFL only spoke with 10. Out of those 10, only four cases were presented by the league during Watson’s hearing.

“It really makes you want to scratch your head and wonder what the hell is going on,” Buzbee said.

Buzbee said he offered more of his clients to the NFL, but they declined — they also turned down sworn statements from several of the accusers.

WOMEN’S GROUP SLAMS DESHAUN WATSON RULING AS ‘UNACCEPTABLE, INSULTING AND DANGEROUS’

Despite Buzbee’s criticism of the NFL, the league has appealed the suspension, as they hope for a suspension of at least an entire season.

However, Buzbee is critical of what the true end result will be.

“We’re here today with a message to the NFL,” he said. “That message is simple and hopefully clear: every victim of sexual assault is watching Roger Goodell and the NFL right now. And this idea that Mr. Goodell is going to hand it off to someone independent, we don’t buy it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Watson has not been criminally charged but has civil settlements with all but one of the women.