Deshaun Watson slated to start Browns’ first preseason game Friday

The Cleveland Browns announced that Deshaun Watson is slated to start their first preseason game on Friday.

It’s become quite normal for starters, especially quarterbacks, to take the preseason off — however, Watson has not played an NFL game since 2020.

The 26-year-old sat out the entire 2021 season amid sexual conduct allegations against him, which he is currently suspended six games for. However, that suspension could be longer.

The NFL is currently appealing the suspension, as it was made by an independent disciplinary officer.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said last week that the Browns are preparing for different scenarios for their quarterback position, but they are also getting Watson in game shape in training camp.

ROGER GOODELL DEFENDS DESHAUN WATSON SUSPENSION APPEAL, CITES EVIDENCE OF ‘PREDATORY BEHAVIOR’

“We’ll let that play out, but we’ve got to get Deshaun ready to play,” Stefanski said before Day 8 of Browns training camp, according to Cleveland.com. “He hasn’t played football in a year. We’ve got to get Jacoby (Brissett) ready to play. He’s potentially going to be playing early for us and starting, and we’re going to be counting on him.”

When Watson last played in 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards. In his four seasons (54 games), he’s amassed 14,539 passing yards, a 67.8 completion percentage and 104 touchdowns against 36 interceptions.

The Browns, in fact, said that “most” of their starters will play on Friday in Jacksonville.