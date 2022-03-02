Deshaun Watson situation still remains day-to-day for Texans, GM says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson‘s future with the Houston Texans is still up in the air as the quarterback is still rumored to be traded while possible charges over sexual harassment allegations hang over him.

On Tuesday, Houston general manager Nick Caserio was asked whether there were any updates regarding the quarterback’s status.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I would say that situation, we’ve talked about this with our group, we’re day-to-day in terms of handling that,” Caserio said. “Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we’re going to continue to do that here moving forward.”

Caserio said the Watson dilemma hadn’t been a strain on the organization – even less so when the season kicked into high gear.

POTENTIAL AARON RODGERS DEAL HAS ‘NO NEW UPDATES,’ PACKERS GM SAYS

“I think the only strain is the discussion that you all had. You guys have probably spent more time on it than we have, I think. Once the season started, our focus going back to last season was kind of on our team and just preparing on a week-to-week basis, so trying to control the things that we can control. I’d say our players did an awesome job of focusing week to week on just the task in front of them, which is getting ready for the opponent,” Caserio told reporters.

“We’ve kind of transitioned into the 2022 season, so we’re excited about Lovie (Smith) and the staff that he’s put in place. We’re going to take it one day at a time, control the things that we can control and just try to do as good a job as possible starting to put together the team for next season.”

Watson is facing more than 20 sexual harassment allegations stemming from alleged incidents with massage therapists over the last few years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Houston judge ruled last month that the quarterback could face questions under oath in at least nine of the 22 civil cases against him, according to ESPN. Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, said the Harris County District Attorney could likely decide whether criminal charges come down by April 1.