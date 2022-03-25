NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second grand jury in Texas has declined to indict newly signed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on criminal charges over sexual assault allegations, the district attorney announced Thursday.

“After a careful and thorough review of the facts and evidence documented in the reports prepared by the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Police Department, as well as hearing testimony from witnesses, the Grand Jury for Brazoria County has declined to charge Deshaun Watson with any crimes,” Brazoria County DA Tom Selleck announced in a statement to multiple media outlets.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rusty Hardin, one of Watson’s attorneys, told FOX 8 Cleveland that a complaint had been filed by one of the women who are involved in the 22 civil lawsuits levied at the former Houston Texans quarterback.

A Harris County grand jury dismissed nine of 10 criminal complaints against Watson earlier this month, setting the path for the Texans to trade Watson to the Browns last week.

Hardin said the complaint wasn’t new and that officials wanted to wait until the Harris County grand jury finished its deliberations before the next case was presented.

After Cleveland traded for Watson last week, owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry, and coach Kevin Stefanski all released statements explaining why the Browns decided to trade and give up so much for Watson, who is still in the middle of the suits and under investigation by the NFL over the accusations.

DESHAUN WATSON COMPLAINT BEING DELIBERATED BY SECOND TEXAS GRAND JURY

“We look forward to having Deshaun as our starting quarterback. We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback,” Berry said.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women accusing Watson of sexual assault in the civil lawsuits, told FOX 8 Cleveland he didn’t hear from the Browns during the process.

“No one from the Browns organization reached out to me or my clients,” he said. “I didn’t expect them too. I would have certainly talked to them had they asked to talk to any of my clients, and had the clients wanted to do so, I would have allowed that to happen.”

Watson, who didn’t play last season after requesting a trade from the Texans, has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL is still investigating the situation.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report