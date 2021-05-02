Deshaun Watson playing in 2021 NFL season unlikely to happen: report

As the civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson continue to unfold, it’s becoming more and more of a reality that the Houston Texans quarterback could miss the entire 2021 NFL season.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, there’s belief “from people in the league circles” that Watson will not only miss this upcoming season, but his career in Houston as the Texans quarterback is likely over as well.

As of Sunday, 22 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging that he sexually assaulted them. Watson, who is represented by attorney Rusty Hardin, has denied all accusations against him and Hardin has requested a trial by jury.

Over the weekend, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about the allegations against Watson and he said the league was “monitoring the situation.”

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of our personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision,” Goodell told ESPN.

Another sign that the Texans may be headed in another direction at the quarterback position was when they decided to select Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night. The team did not have any selections in the first or second rounds, but they scooped up Mills with their first pick in the draft.

Mills is the second quarterback the Texans added to their roster this offseason. The franchise also signed veteran Tyrod Taylor in preparation for life without Watson.