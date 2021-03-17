Deshaun Watson garnering trade interest from another suitor amid Texans drama

Deshaun Watson trade interest has continued to skyrocket amid his drama with the Houston Texans and it appears the Carolina Panthers are on the verge of making a major play for the quarterback.

The Panthers are “locked in” on Watson, an NFL team executive watching the trade market told The Athletic on Wednesday. The report described Carolina’s interest in Watson as “Plan A, B and C.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While the Texans have repeatedly stated that Watson isn’t going to be traded, The Athletic reported that Houston general manager Nick Caserio will “eventually” deal him. A move could come closer to the NFL Draft in order for Houston to get a big return for the star.

The New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos were all mentioned to possibly be interested in Watson given the capital they have stocked up.

TEXANS INK POSSIBLE DESHAUN WATSON REPLACEMENT

The Texans reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Tyrod Taylor on Tuesday. Taylor has proven to be a valuable player to other NFL teams and has performed well when given the chance. He could be seen as insurance if Houston does decide to move on from Watson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The quarterback is also dealing with more issues in his personal life. He was accused Tuesday night of going too far with a woman after receiving a massage. Watson denied the allegations.