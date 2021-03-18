Deshaun Watson faces new sexual assault allegations, third lawsuit; Roddy White jumps to his defense

Deshaun Watson is facing a third lawsuit that accuses him of sexual misconduct with another massage therapist.

The Houston Texans quarterback is accused of sexual assault and civil assault. The other two lawsuits accuse Watson of civil assault.

The third suit, also filed in Harris County, Texas, alleges that Watson sexually assaulted and harassed a massage therapist during a session in December 2020.

According to the lawsuit, Watson allegedly “began to coerce [Jane Doe] to massage his inner groin area” and instructed her to use her hands instead of “vibration techniques.” Watson is alleged to have “instructed her to slide her hand across his genitals” and coerced the woman to “move her mouth toward his penis, forcing Plaintiff to perform oral sex on him.”

The lawsuit says the woman did not consent to any conduct and “felt helpless in the moment.” The lawsuit says the woman was purportedly “under Watson’s control.”

Watson then allegedly left the area and “offered no apology,” according to the lawsuit.

It’s the third lawsuit filed in Harris County alleging sexual misconduct by Watson. All three suits have come from massage therapists alleging incidents that occurred between March and December 2020.

The third lawsuit is the most graphic, while the other two allege that Watson directed the women toward his genitals and anus.

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White was one of the first to jump to the Texans star’s defense.

He wrote in a tweet: “I hate this for @deshaunwatson the quickest way now to get a bag is to sue someone. It’s impossible to make someone give u oral sex. This is a far stretch and everybody want to get paid.”

The quarterback has only responded to the first lawsuit and posted a statement on social media Tuesday.

“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote on Twitter. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

The Texans have said they were “aware” of the first civil lawsuit.

“We became aware of a civil lawsuit involving Deshaun Watson through a social media post last night,” the team said, via the NFL Network. “This is the first time we heard of the matter, and we hope to learn more soon. We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone with the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident.”

The NFL declined to comment, according to Pro Football Talk.