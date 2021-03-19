Deshaun Watson faces 4 new sexual misconduct claims, lawsuits reveal graphic details

Deshaun Watson is facing a total of seven lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, with more filed in Harris County, Texas, on Thursday night.

Watson only released a statement denying the accusations when the first accusation came to light Tuesday night. He has since been mum on the six other accusations. A request for comment to his agency, Athletes First, by Fox News was not immediately returned. The Houston Texans said they were cooperating with the NFL’s investigation into the allegations.

Watson’ agent released a tweet Friday.

The new civil lawsuits were filed Thursday and posted on the county’s website Friday morning. In the court documents, Watson is accused of civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress. None of the women have been identified beyond their profession. They are referred to as Jane Doe.

The latest accusations are as follows:

JUNE 2020

Watson is facing accusations from a June 2020 incident with a sports massage therapist. He is accused of assaulting and harassing the woman “by touching her with his penis and exposing himself.”

The therapist had been in business for 11 years and met Watson through Instagram. The lawsuit states that Watson and the woman spoke on the phone and he told her, “I make a lot of massage therapists uncomfortable and it’s really hard for me to find someone who will meet my needs ….”

Watson allegedly asked the session to be private and they scheduled the session for June 2 at a Houston spa. Watson asked if he could shower first before the session, and while the woman agreed she asked him to lay face down to start when he came out, according to the suit. He then allegedly came out naked, and when the woman tried to cover him, she claimed he did not oblige.

In the session, the star quarterback is accused of trying to “continuously” get the therapist to touch his penis and moved in a way so she could keep touching him down below.

SEPTEMBER 2020

The quarterback is accused of assaulting a female fitness professional during a session in September. He is accused of “touching her with his penis and exposing himself,” according to the lawsuit. The woman said in the court documents that she had never had any issues before working with Watson.

As the woman started to focus on his neck and back, the documents state that Watson allegedly began to “aggressively dictate” how he wanted to be worked on and directed the woman to concentrate on his “groin area.” When Watson allegedly asked if he could be naked, the woman asked him to keep his towel on.

Watson allegedly became aroused during the sessions and “continued to move his body in a way that would repeatedly cause his penis to touch” the woman’s hand. The documents state that Watson then ejaculated during the session and the woman left the salon where the incident took place.

SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER 2020

In this suit, Watson is alleged to have assaulted and harassed a “licensed esthetician” who worked for a spa in Houston. He was accused of harassing and assaulting the woman “by touching her with his penis, trying to kiss her and exposing himself.”

The first incident allegedly occurred on Sept. 9, 2020 – a day before the Texans left for Kansas City to play the Chiefs in the first game of the NFL season. According to the suit, the woman’s boss set up a photo-op with her and Watson. The woman says that he boss told her that Watson “stated he wanted to give Plaintiff a massage.” Her boss then told her that Watson wanted her phone number so he can book an appointment directly.

Watson and the woman set up an appointment at the spa. The woman claimed he kept texting her “incessantly” asking if there was going to be anyone else at the spa and also asked to use the business’s back entrance. When he arrived, documents say the woman was going to leave the room for Watson to get undressed but Watson “insisted she stay.” Watson was completely naked after she turned back around and he insisted he lay on the bed naked, the documents say. He then instructed her to work on his thighs and butt and allegedly complained when it wasn’t to his liking.

When Watson asked and did flip over, the documents say he had an erection. He asked the woman “what she was going to do about his erection.” She allegedly told him that his “behavior was inappropriate.” The session then ended without any other issues.

In October, Watson scheduled another appointment and allegedly “escalated his behavior.” In this session, Watson is accused of trying to kiss the woman, moving his penis to touch the woman’s hand and harassing the woman about wearing too many clothes.

The woman cut the session short and Watson allegedly left “abruptly.”

OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER 2020

Another lawsuit says Watson reached out to a woman who owned a bodywork and stretch therapy business for treatment in October and November. In this suit, Watson is accused of assaulting and harassing the woman “by kissing her against her will, trying to force her to touch his penis and exposing himself to her.”

The court documents state the woman had been in business for about six months when Watson reached out to her on Oct. 19 and told her was looking for “sports therapy.” The woman claimed she thought he meant on his legs and feet. When they met, the woman said Watson was “respectful at first, but changed very quickly.”

Watson asked the woman to work on his “inner thighs” and she told him she did not do that kind of work, according to the lawsuit. When he insisted, the woman obliged and he eventually turned over on his back. She then worked on the rest of his body and he left. The suit says the woman thought the “exchange with Watson was strange” but moved on from it.

The woman stated that a second session was scheduled around Nov. 2. The lawsuit says that when Watson arrived he “kissed” the woman without any notice. The woman allegedly left the premises to regain her composure and when she returned she says Watson was in her office “undressed and exposed himself.” When the woman expressed her discomfort, Watson allegedly told her he felt more comfortable if he were “free.”

Still feeling uncomfortable, the documents say the woman went along anyway because she “needed the business and the money as a single mom.”

During the session, the lawsuit says Watson asked her to work on his butt and penis area and he was rebuffed, and while she did work on him he “would also move his body in a way that would cause his penis to touch” her hand. The woman claimed she declined more requests to work on his butt and groin areas and Watson eventually left. He allegedly reached out to her again and she told the quarterback she “would not work for him.”

Watson responded after the first accusations were made Tuesday, saying: “As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”

He hasn’t put out any statements since.

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct and harassment, said he will hold a press conference later Friday to give more details of the allegations. He leaked a message between Watson and another therapist from March in a post on Instagram.

There are seven lawsuits filed in Harris County against Watson.

The quarterback has not been criminally charged in any of the cases. He could still face punishment from the NFL upon completion of the league’s investigation.