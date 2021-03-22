Deshaun Watson faces 4 additional sexual misconduct lawsuits, including alleged incidents from this year

Deshaun Watson is now facing 11 sexual misconduct lawsuits from a handful of massage therapists who allege inappropriate behavior during sessions with the Houston Texans quarterback.

Four more sexual misconduct lawsuits were filed on Monday, one of which includes a sexual assault claim. Two of the lawsuits were from incidents that allegedly happened this year, including one that allegedly took place this month.

Watson has not been criminally charged, although Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing the women, said his firm would submit a package of info to the Houston Police Department and the Houston district attorney.

The star quarterback’s lawyer Rusty Hardin said Friday he plans on responding to the claims made against his client within the coming week.

“I’m extremely proud to represent Deshaun Watson and wholly stand behind him against what we believe are meritless allegations,” Hardin said in a statement. “However, we will wait to comment in detail until we’ve completed our review of the numerous, evolving allegations from Mr. Buzbee. We will respond next week and ask you to keep an open mind until we do so.”

Watson has not publicly commented on the allegations since the first one came about last week. The NFL is investigating and the Texans said they were cooperating.

The latest allegations include similar claims made in seven other lawsuits filed in Harris County, Texas.

JUNE 2020 & AUGUST 2020

This suit is the second sexual assault lawsuit Watson is facing. A separate sexual assault lawsuit was filed last week. All of them have been, at the least, civil assault lawsuits.

In these documents, Watson is accused of grabbing a massage therapist’s “buttocks and vagina, touching her with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

The woman was brought to the hotel by her manager and Watson came out with a towel around his body, according to the suit. But when she got started, the documents say Watson directed her toward his quads and inner thigh, which she agreed to do. He then allegedly made comments about her body, but the woman ignored it. When she began massaging his chest, the lawsuit says Watson “groped her buttocks and vagina and then pushed her buttocks into his face.” The woman allegedly slapped Watson and asked him what he was doing, to which he allegedly replied, “I thought you like that.”

The woman said she didn’t. When the masseuse began to wipe the oils off Watson, he allegedly requested that she use her hands to do so. He then allegedly “began using his penis to touch Plaintiff’s hand.” The documents state that she was “mortified.” Watson allegedly only paid the woman $100 instead of $300, and when asked why he did that, the lawsuit says he replied she “had not given him what he wanted.”

Watson then set up another session for Aug. 17, but the lawsuit says the woman did not realize that “Watson was a returning client.” When he arrived, she realized it was the “same man who had harassed her earlier that year.” Watson allegedly apologized to the woman and said “something to the effect that he had never been rejected by a woman before.” The woman informed the quarterback she was a lesbian and was not interested and he said he wouldn’t be inappropriate again, according to the documents.

During the session, however, the quarterback allegedly became inappropriate again. He allegedly grabbed the woman’s hands and “placed them on his buttocks and moved them around in a circular motion.” Watson allegedly made a comment equating her sexual identity with being good with her hands and at one point told the woman he was looking to ejaculate.

When she told him she doesn’t do those kinds of things, Watson allegedly replied “he receives that kind of treatment at spas that at where he usually gets his massages” and that other “therapists make him” want to ejaculate. The documents state that she rebuffed his advances and told him to “stop acting like a pervert.”

The woman continued massaging Watson because “she was scared” of what would happen if she told him to leave. He allegedly kept trying to coerce oral sex from her. He later “began masturbating in front of Plaintiff and he ejaculated shortly after.”

AUGUST 2, 2020

In one of the lawsuits filed Monday, Watson is accused of exposing himself and assaulting a wellness therapist. The alleged incident took place at a Houston hotel. Watson allegedly asked multiple times whether he could remove his towel but the woman working on him declined.

According to the lawsuit, Watson demanded that the woman “get in there” and told her he wanted her to “touch his butt crack and anus with her fingers” and was allegedly making the woman feel uncomfortable. When returned from washing her hands in the bathroom, the documents say Watson was “completely naked” and asked her “if she ‘did more’ than just professional body work ‘for more money.’” She declined and Watson allegedly became angry and demanded the woman leave.

JANUARY 21, 2021

This is the first lawsuit accusing Watson of sexual misconduct this year. He is accused of sexual assault and exposing himself to her during their session. According to the suit, he contacted her through social media and insisted the massage be “private” and for her to work on his glutes and inner thighs. The two set up the massage for Jan. 21 in Houston.

According to the lawsuit, the woman started to massage his legs and was asked whether “that was ‘as high as [she] could go to massage [his] groin.’ The woman then started to massage between his abdomen and thigh when he flipped over and he allegedly asked about the groin area again. The woman made clear she was trying to keep things professional, according to the suit.

Watson would expose himself to her and at one point became erect and “caused his penis to touch Plaintiff’s hand,” the lawsuit says. The woman says she felt “violated and disgusted” and ended the session.

MARCH 5, 2021

In this suit, Watson allegedly assaulted and harassed a Georgia massage therapist and again is accused of exposing his penis to her. He reached out to her through Instagram and originally asked March 4 for her to come to his Georgia address. She said she received the text at 9 p.m. ET and didn’t feel comfortable going over that late and instead scheduled it for the next day, according to the court documents.

Watson allegedly asked her for a Swedish massage and to use her hands instead of her knuckles and elbows. He also allegedly asked her to remove her mask for the session but she refused, citing coronavirus guidelines. Watson got naked for the session but the woman covered him up with sheets after he complained about getting too hot, according to the lawsuit.

The woman began to work on his glutes and to “go deeper” and use “oils” in the area, the documents say. After she was allowed to use her elbows on the area, the suit says the woman asked Watson to flip over so she could work on his legs in the front. He then allegedly “directed her to massage his groin area and testicles” as he “exposed his penis” to her. He allegedly walked out after realizing the woman “was not going to entertain his advances.”