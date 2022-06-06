Deshaun Watson faces 24th lawsuit accusing him of sexual misconduct

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson is now facing two dozen civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

A 24th lawsuit was filed in Texas on Monday against the Cleveland Browns quarterback. The lawsuit appeared to be similar to the others that were filed against him when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

A massage therapist in the latest suit said Watson got an erection in one of their sessions in 2020 and accused the NFL star of encouraging her to touch his penis, according to online court records. The lawsuit said Watson allegedly began to masturbate and ejaculated with some of his ejaculate getting on the accuser’s face and chest.

Watson would then pay the therapist and didn’t apologize, the lawsuit said. She would then “quit massage therapy” after the incident with the quarterback, according to the suit.

Tony Buzbee, the plaintiff’s attorney, issued a statement on the latest lawsuit.

“Today we filed the 24th case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson. The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are 24 strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right,” Buzbee said.

“Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury.”

Watson faced his 23rd lawsuit last week. That suit said Watson exposed himself, touched the woman between her legs and requested that the woman have sex with him.

Watson and his attorneys have denied each of the allegations presented in the lawsuits.

The 24th lawsuit also cited a comment about “happy endings” that Watson’s lawyer Rusty Hardin made. Hardin suggested on SportsRadio 610 in Houston last week that “happy endings” weren’t a crime. Following criticism, Hardin clarified his remarks, releasing a statement saying he was speaking “hypothetically” and was not discussing Watson’s case.

Regardless, the lawsuit attempted to point out the comments made by the quarterback’s team explain his “belief system in which the quarterback reaches out to seemingly random therapists for a massage and “unbeknownst to the therapist, Watson is wanting more than a massage – his ‘thing’ is using his celebrity to make a massage session into something more.”

As of last month, the NFL was still investigating the allegations against Watson. The quarterback avoided criminal charges in the cases.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.