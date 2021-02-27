Deshaun Watson could lose out on over $20M if he sits out 2021 NFL season: report

Deshaun Watson has made it public that he wants to leave the Houston Texans, but if the franchise doesn’t grant him his wishes, the superstar quarterback could lose out on a lot of money if he decides to sit out the 2021 NFL season.

If Watson decides to sit out of the team’s mandatory minicamp, he’ll be subject to a $93,085 fine, according to ProFootballTalk.com. If he then decides to skip training camp, he’d be fined $50,000 per day. So in all, Watson could miss 34 days of work, which would result in a total fine of $1.7 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If Watson carries a potential holdout into the season, he’d be fined the amount of a regular-season game check for each preseason game he misses, according to the website. He’d lose out on $620,000 per game at a base salary of $10.54 million. Add in the expected three preseason games, and he’d lose out on an additional $1.86 million.

DESHAUN WATSON STILL WANTS TO BE TRADED EVEN AFTER MEETING NEW TEXANS COACH: REPORT

So in total, if Watson sits out this upcoming offseason, training camp and preseason, he’d be hit with $3.653 million in fines. If the NFL increases the regular-season schedule to 17 games, Watson would lose another $11.16 million in base salary.

Watson also has a $5.4 million signing bonus for 2021 that he would have to return to the team if he decides not to play. So, in total, Watson could lose $20.213 million, per ProFootballTalk.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sitting out the 2021 season would affect Watson’s contract for 2022 as well. His base salary would remain $10.54 million based on a 16-game schedule, but he currently has a 2022 base salary of $35 million. That salary would be pushed back to 2023, and Watson would make around $24 million less in 2022 than what he could potentially make.