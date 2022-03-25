Deshaun Watson complaint being deliberated by second Texas grand jury

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Deshaun Watson saga isn’t quite over just yet.

A second grand jury in a different Texas county was convened to determine whether criminal charges should be brought against the current Cleveland Browns quarterback over sexual assault allegations, according to FOX 8 Cleveland.

Rusty Hardin, one of Watson’s attorneys, told the station a complaint was filed by one of the women who are involved in the 22 civil lawsuits levied at the former Houston Texans quarterback. Hardin said it wasn’t a new complaint and officials wanted to wait until the Harris County grand jury finished its deliberations before the next case was presented.

The Harris County grand jury dismissed nine of 10 criminal complaints against Watson earlier this month, setting the path for the Texans to trade Watson to the Browns last week. According to The New York Times, one case is still pending in Brazoria County. Watson is alleged to have ejaculated on a female masseuse during a massage appointment in November 2020.

The Browns told the station they were aware of the case.

Watson has maintained his innocence throughout the entire process.

Cleveland traded for Watson last week. On Sunday, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski all released statements explaining why the organization would trade and give up so much for Watson, who is still in the middle of the suits and under investigation by the NFL over the accusations.

The team said it did a “comprehensive evaluation” before trading for Watson.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women accusing Watson of sexual assault in the civil lawsuits, told FOX 8 Cleveland he didn’t hear from the Browns during the process.

“No one from the Browns organization reached out to me or my clients,” he said. “I didn’t expect them too. I would have certainly talked to them had they asked to talk to any of my clients, and had the clients wanted to do so, I would have allowed that to happen.”

The NFL is still investigating the situation.