Deshaun Watson, Broncos trade rumors heat up amid quarterback's reported discontent with Texans

Deshaun Watson trade rumors ratcheted up again this week, and this time he was linked to the Denver Broncos.

Watson reportedly requested a trade last month and is seeking to just get out of the Houston Texans’ organization for a slew of reasons. He reportedly has the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins on the top of his trade destinations, but Broncos rumors began to generate Thursday.

Kareem Jackson, who played with Watson in Houston before joining the Broncos, told TMZ Sports that the star quarterback has “interest” in playing for the Broncos.

“I had a couple of conversations with him,” Jackson said. “Just with him saying that Denver is a place that’s he’s interested in landing.”

Broncos rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy also raised eyebrows, adding to the Watson-to-Denver rumors.

“It would be exciting to have Deshaun Watson there. You know he’s a great quarterback. He’s had a great career at Houston. We are looking forward to a decision,” Jeudy told ESPN Radio’s “Bart and Hahn.”

Houston didn’t appear to have any interest in trading for Watson. The Houston Chronicle reported last week that any trade for the quarterback would have to include two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two young defensive players.

Watson has a no-trade clause and a long contract. Denver also has Drew Lock who is about to enter his third season with the team.