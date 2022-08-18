Deshaun Watson addresses reporters after suspension: ‘I stood on my innocence’

website maker

Deshaun Watson addressed the media at Cleveland Browns training camp on Thursday after the NFL announced the agreement in which the quarterback would sit out 11 games and pay a $5 million fine for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

The agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association came after Watson was accused in 24 civil lawsuits of sexually assaulting massage therapists since March 2021. He settled with 23 of the 24 accusers and avoided criminal charges by two separate Texas grand juries.

“I stood on my innocence and always said I never assaulted anyone or disrespect anyone and I continue to stand on that. But at the same time, I have to continue to push forward in my life and my career. For us to be able to move forward, I have to be able to take steps and put pride to the side,” he said.

“I continue to stand on my innocence and keep pushing forward and always stood on not disrespecting or sexually assaulting anyone.”

Watson added the settlements didn’t mean he was guilty.

“Just because settlement and things like that happen doesn’t mean that a person is guilty for anything. I feel like a person has the opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that and we proved that on the legal side and we just gotta continue to push forward as an individual and as a person,” he added.

Separately, Watson released a statement through the team.

DESHAUN WATSON SUSPENSION: BROWNS QUARTERBACK LEARNS FATE AHEAD OF REGULAR SEASON

“I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused,” the statement read.

“I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Last week, Watson issued an apology.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation,” he said, via ESPN.

“The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character, and I am going to keep pushing forward.”

Watson has denied any wrongdoing.

The accusations first surfaced while he was a member of the Houston Texans. He was traded to the Browns earlier this season and signed a fully guaranteed contract.