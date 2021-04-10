Deshaun Watson accusers' attorney denies sexual encounters were consensual: 'No means no'

Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the women accusing Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct in nearly two dozen separate lawsuits, took issue with the statements the quarterback’s lawyer made Friday.

Buzbee was responding to Rusty Hardin’s claims that Watson had consensual sex with some of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct. Hardin Friday again denied all the allegations leveled against Watson, and he revealed it will come out that the 25-year-old athlete did engage in “consensual encounters” with some.

The women’s lawyer made his thoughts known in a social media post.

“…. Today he conceded that his client gets two to three massages a week—that equates to more than a 150 massages yearly—outside the vast Texans organization that has trainers and massage therapists, etc,” Buzbee wrote. “Watson sought these women out, according to the admissions of Mr. Hardin, via social media, particularly Instagram. Most if not all of the different women Watson reached out to by direct message. I think we can all agree that is a bit strange.

“But here is my problem: Mr. Hardin, in his press conference, also stated that, from his client’s perspective, some or more of these massage interactions with my clients, both licensed and unlicensed therapists, became sexual because they were consensual.’ NO.”

DESHAUN WATSON’S ATTORNEY SPEAKS OUT AFTER TEXAS JUDGES ORDER ACCUSERS TO IDENTIFY THEMSELVES

“I can tell you from my clients’ perspectives THESE INTERACTIONS WERE NOT CONSENSUAL. ‘No’ means no. That’s all,” he added.

Hardin won a fight to have some of the accusers refile their complaints with their names attached. Buzbee said at one of the hearings earlier Friday that nine of the accusers voluntarily agreed to reveal themselves.

Watson faces 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Two women were unmasked this week. Ashley Solis talked at a news conference about Watson’s alleged actions. Another attorney read a letter from Lauren Baxley.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.​​​​​​