Deshaun Watson accuser goes into graphic detail about massage requests

In an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K., massage therapist Nia Lewis, one of Deshaun Watson’s 22 sexual assault accusers, went into graphic details surrounding her experiences with Texans quarterback.

“The only thing that really bothered me in the first appointment was that he kept asking me to go inside his butt, and I was just so confused,” Lewis told Tasha K. “Normally with any of my clients I’ll stop at the lower thigh and he kept asking me to go inside. I originally thought it was the crack and so I would go around that area and he still wasn’t satisfied. He was very adamant and was saying don’t be afraid to go inside.”

Lewis alleged that the second appointment with Watson was where things really escalated. She claims Watson, who is currently in training camp with the Houston Texans, tried to grab her butt and got even more aggressive from there.

“The second appointment was really inappropriate, he was very touchy feely,” Lewis added. “He would act like he would accidentally brush up against my butt. It was to the point to where it came a time in the massage where I was massaging him from a distance because he kept trying to touch me.

“He basically didn’t want the rest of his body massaged, he wanted his groin area massaged and his butt only…he kept saying do you want to put in your mouth? It was just very very uncomfortable.”

Reports out of Texans camp are that Watson has been serving as a scout running back and a scout safety. The league has said that they’re fine with the quarterback participating in camp while they investigate the 22 sexual assault allegations against the 2020 passing yards leader.

“The NFL’s review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active. We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL’s inquiry does not interfere with their investigation,” the league stated.