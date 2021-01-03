Derrick Henry reaches 2,000-yard rushing mark as Titans take AFC South crown

Hand Derrick Henry his crown: he’s the eighth player in NFL history to run for 2,000 yards.

Henry, who entered the game with 1,777 yards rushing, ran for a career-high 250 yards to lead the Tennessee Titans to a 41-38 victory over the Houston Texans to win their first AFC South title since 2008.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Henry finished the season with 2,027 rushing yards, which is the fifth-best rushing total in a season. He’s the first player to accomplish the feat since Adrian Peterson had 2,097 in 2012.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN SETS FRANCHISE SINGLE-SEASON RECORD FOR PASSING YARDS

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected with wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 52-yard reception shortly after Houston tied the game with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Rookie kicker Sam Sloman knocked in a 37-yard field goal that bounced off the upright to give the Titans the win as time expired.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tannehill threw for 216 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores.

The Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens in the wild-card round of the playoffs next weekend.

Indianapolis will travel to Buffalo, and Cleveland will visit Pittsburgh to round out the remaining playoff games in the AFC.