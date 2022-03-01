Derek Jeter’s resignation as Marlins’ CEO sparks theory from Dodgers star Justin Turner

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Derek Jeter’s decision to step down as CEO of the Miami Marlins prompted a theory from World Series champion Justin Turner on Monday.

Turner, who is currently playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers, tweeted Jeter was stepping down over two major reasons.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Hot take,” Turner started. “My sources, common sense and reading in between the lines, tell me that one of our games greatest champions, Derek Jeter, is stepping away from a team with one of the best young pitching staffs in the game because ownership isn’t committed to winning and spending the money to try and win. Derek Jeter is a winner and if you ask him to lose he’s going to step away. Thanks for your continued years of leadership and everything you’ve done for our game DJ.

“And just to confirm, I have not spoke with spoke Derek Jeter.”

Jeter took over as CEO when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria in 2017. Miami only made the playoffs during the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season in 2020 due to the expanded playoffs.

DEREK JETER LEAVES POST AS MIAMI MARLINS’ CEO, SHAREHOLDER

“Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce and developing a long-term strategic plan for success,” Jeter said in a statement. “That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead.”

Sherman added: “We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise.”

Jeter, a five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees, is used to winning. It’s something the Marlins haven’t done much of aside from its titles in 1997 and 2003.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami was 218-327 in Jeter’s time. He helped revamp the organization’s farm system. The team only had one prospect on Baseball America’s Top 100 list before the start of the 2017 season. Before 2021, the team had six on the Top 100 list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.