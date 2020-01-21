Derek Jeter, Larry Walker elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

Derek Jeter and Larry Walker were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

Jeter received 99.7 percent of the vote – finishing one vote short of a unanimous selection to the Hall of Fame. Walker received 76.6 percent of the vote. Walker was in his final year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

AFTER ASTROS SIGN-STEALING SCANDAL, LA ASKS MLB TO GIVE WORLD SERIES TITLES TO DODGERS

Jeter played his entire career with the New York Yankees. He was a five-time World Series champion, 14-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played shortstop for the Yankees in three different decades.

Jeter began his career in 1995 at the age of 21 appearing in 15 games. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1996 and helped the Yankees to their first World Series championship since 1978. He earned his first All-Star appearance in 1998 and followed that up with four straight more All-Star Games.

He would add World Series rings to his fingers in 1998, 1999, 2000 and then not again until 2009.

Walker won a National League MVP award, was a five-time All-Star and a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played for the Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies and St. Louis Cardinals over the course of his career.

RED SOX’S PEDROIA HAS SETBACK DURING KNEE REHABILITATION

Jeter had an incredible career with the Yankees that was filled with impactful moments.

From the 1996 MLB Postseason with the Jeffrey Maier catch, to “The Flip” in the 2001 playoffs and the walk-off home run in the 2001 World Series, to the dive into the stands against the Boston Red Sox to make a catch to finishing his career at Yankee Stadium with a walk-off single, there was no short of legendary moments to remember “The Captain.”

Walker’s career wasn’t filled with the same amount of moments. But his numbers speak for itself.

COLORADO ROCKIES’ NOLAN ARENADO UPSET OVER TRADE TALKS: ‘THERE’S A LOT OF DISRESPECT AROUND HERE’

Walker won the battling title three times and hit over .300 nine times in his career. While some say his numbers were inflated because he played at Coors Field during the prime of his career, he still managed to make an impact with whatever team he was playing for.

The former outfielder didn’t expect to get into the Hall, tweeting earlier Tuesday, “Although I believe I’m going to come up a little short today I still wanna thank all you that have been pulling for me and showing your support. I’m grateful for all of you! It’s been fun leading up to today reading everyone’s thoughts.”

Both players will be enshrined in July in Cooperstown, N.Y.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several all-time great players fell short of the 75 percent threshold needed to make the Hall. Curt Schilling (70 percent), Roger Clemens (61 percent), Barry Bonds (60.7), Omar Vizquel (52.6 percent) and Scott Rolen (35.3) were among some of the leading vote-getters who did not make the cut.

Experts believe Schilling has the best shot at getting into the Hall next year.