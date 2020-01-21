Derek Jeter falls one vote short of unanimous Baseball Hall of Fame election

Derek Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday after an illustrious career with the New York Yankees, but there was one voter who believed the shortstop shouldn’t have been honored with enshrinement on his first go-around.

Jeter received 99.7 percent of the vote, falling one vote short of a unanimous election. He would have joined Mariano Rivera as the only two players to be elected into the Hall of Fame unanimously. Rivera was inducted last year.

It’s unclear who the baseball writer was that left Jeter off the ballot, but it enraged baseball fans on social media after the announcement was made.

Among former players who received one vote were Adam Dunn, Brad Penny, Raul Ibanez and J.J. Putz.

Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, CC Sabathia and Rivera were among those who praised Jeter for making it to Cooperstown.

Jeter played his entire career with the Yankees. He was a five-time World Series champion, 14-time All-Star and a five-time Gold Glove Award winner. He played shortstop for the Yankees in three different decades.

Jeter began his career in 1995 at the age of 21, appearing in 15 games. He won the Rookie of the Year Award in 1996 and helped the Yankees to their first World Series championship since 1978. He earned his first All-Star appearance in 1998 and followed that up with four straight All-Star Games.

He would add World Series rings to his fingers in 1998, 1999, 2000 and then not again until 2009.