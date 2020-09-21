Derek Carr throws 3 touchdown passes as Raiders open Allegiant Stadium with win vs. Saints

The Raiders picked up their first win to open their new Las Vegas home on Monday night.

Las Vegas moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the New Orleans Saints, 34-24, in front of an absent crowd at Allegiant Stadium.

Derek Carr finished 28-for-38 with 282 passing yards. He also had three touchdown passes in the game. The touchdown passes went to Darren Waller, Zay Jones and Alec Ingold.

Carr’s pass to Ingold in the second quarter was the first touchdown the Raiders scored in the new stadium.

Jalen Richard put the Raiders up 31-17 early in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard rushing touchdown. The score was a bit of redemption for the running back after he fumbled earlier in the game.

Waller had one of the best games of his career. He finished with 12 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Josh Jacobs led the Raiders with 88 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Las Vegas put the game away when Daniel Carlson nailed a 54-yard field goal with 1:07 left.

The Saints were up 17-7 with 5:22 left in the second quarter. Will Lutz put the first points on the board in the stadium with a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter. Alvin Kamara would score the first-ever touchdown at the stadium from the 1-yard line in the same frame.

Kamara finished with 79 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also led all receivers with nine catches for 95 yards.

New Orleans couldn’t get the offense going and it was apparent the team was missing Michael Thomas. Emmanuel Sanders, who the team signed in the offseason, didn’t have a catch until less than a minute left in the fourth quarter.

The Saints dropped to 1-1 with the loss.