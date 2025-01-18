DePaul men’s basketball snaps 39-game regular season Big East losing streak with win over Georgetown

For the first time in 730 days, DePaul beat a Big East opponent.

The Blue Demons’s 73-68 victory over Georgetown on Friday snapped a 39-game regular-season Big East losing streak.

Prior to beating Georgetown, DePaul’s last Big East win was over No. 8 Xavier on Jan. 18, 2023.

Not only was DePaul’s win over Georgetown a Big East win, but it was their first road win since Dec. 3, 2022.

Three players scored in double digits for DePaul, with guard CJ Gunn leading the way with 17 points on five-of-nine shooting while adding five rebounds.

DePaul took a 39-28 halftime lead, with Layden Blocker scoring all of his 14 points in the first half, including scoring DePaul’s final six points of the half.

Malik Mack and Drew Fielder led the scoring for Georgetown in the loss.

Mack had 19 points, six assists and two steals, while Fielder also had 19 points with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Caleb Williams scored ten points with six rebounds while Curtis Williams Jr. also scored ten points in the loss for Georgetown.

The win for DePaul snapped a five-game losing streak.

DePaul’s Big Ten conference losing streak was tied for the fourth-longest losing streak in conference play in the AP poll era, according to ESPN research.

The longest conference losing streak ever belongs to Colgate, which was a 47-game losing streak that spanned from 1984-1987.

With the win, DePaul improved to 10-9 (1-7 in Big East play) and will look to continue their winning ways when they play Creighton on Tuesday, at 9 p.m. ET.

The Hoyas fall to 12-6 (3-4 in Big East play) with the loss and will look to turn things around when they host Villanova on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

