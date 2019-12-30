Denver Broncos security guard injures ankle trying to take down field invader, carted off field

A Denver Broncos security attempted to subdue a field invader during a game Sunday as the team was playing the Oakland Raiders but instead left the field on a medical cart.

The game between the Broncos and Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High was briefly paused as security guards tried to catch the field invader. One of the moves the trespasser put on caused a security guard Chris Clark to go down with an apparent ankle injury, according to 9 News.

DENVER BRONCOS’ DREW LOCK RAPPING TO JEEZY’S ‘PUT ON’ GOES VIRAL

Clark was spotted being taken off the field on a cart. According to NFL reporters at the stadium, the guard suffered a broken ankle in three spots.

49ERS’ GEORGE KITTLE PAYS HOMAGE TO JIMMY GAROPPOLO WITH T-SHIRT AFTER NFC WEST VICTORY

The person who was eventually in custody was identified as a juvenile. A Denver police spokesperson told 9 News that the young fan was cited for a trespassing charge.

Denver won the game 16-15, holding off a furious comeback by the Raiders. The Broncos got a touchdown pass from Drew Lock in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Broncos finish the season with a 7-9 record and went 4-1 with Lock as their starting quarterback down the stretch. Denver may have made the playoffs if the ball bounced their way in the beginning of the season. The Broncos started the year with four straight losses – each of them by 11 points or less.